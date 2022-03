'WSJ' reporter describes the looting and killing of civilians in southern Ukraine NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Wall Street Journal reporter Yaroslav Trofimov about reports of violence against civilians in southern Ukraine.

Europe 'WSJ' reporter describes the looting and killing of civilians in southern Ukraine 'WSJ' reporter describes the looting and killing of civilians in southern Ukraine Listen · 4:21 4:21 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Wall Street Journal reporter Yaroslav Trofimov about reports of violence against civilians in southern Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor