Russia's war in Ukraine has NATO on alert. Here's how we got to this point Historian Mary Elise Sarotte tells how NATO expanded into Eastern Europe after the fall of the U.S.S.R, and is now obligated to defend nations near Russia's war in Ukraine. Her book is Not One Inch.

Europe Russia's war in Ukraine has NATO on alert. Here's how we got to this point Russia's war in Ukraine has NATO on alert. Here's how we got to this point Listen · 42:41 42:41 Historian Mary Elise Sarotte tells how NATO expanded into Eastern Europe after the fall of the U.S.S.R, and is now obligated to defend nations near Russia's war in Ukraine. Her book is Not One Inch. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor