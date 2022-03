How far is Russian President Putin willing to go to take over Ukraine? NPR's A Martinez talks to Andrei Soldatav, founder of the investigative website Agentura, about Russian President Putin's state of mind as he unleashes warring forces in Ukraine.

Europe How far is Russian President Putin willing to go to take over Ukraine? How far is Russian President Putin willing to go to take over Ukraine? Listen · 5:07 5:07 NPR's A Martinez talks to Andrei Soldatav, founder of the investigative website Agentura, about Russian President Putin's state of mind as he unleashes warring forces in Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor