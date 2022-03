President Biden has announced another huge weapons package for Ukraine The package by the White House includes missiles to take out tanks and bring down Russian aircraft — as well as drones that the U.S. hasn't provided previously.

Europe President Biden has announced another huge weapons package for Ukraine President Biden has announced another huge weapons package for Ukraine Audio will be available later today. The package by the White House includes missiles to take out tanks and bring down Russian aircraft — as well as drones that the U.S. hasn't provided previously. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor