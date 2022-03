Cleanup begins after a powerful earthquake hits northern Japan Japan is assessing the damage from a powerful earthquake that struck the country's northeast Wednesday, killing at least four people. The magnitude 7.4 quake hit at 11:36 p.m. local time.

Asia Cleanup begins after a powerful earthquake hits northern Japan Cleanup begins after a powerful earthquake hits northern Japan Listen · 2:33 2:33 Japan is assessing the damage from a powerful earthquake that struck the country's northeast Wednesday, killing at least four people. The magnitude 7.4 quake hit at 11:36 p.m. local time. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor