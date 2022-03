Social media volunteers aim to help Ukraine win the information war While Russia attacks Ukraine, Ukrainians are fighting back — not just with Molotov cocktails — but also with memes. The Ukrainian Ministry of Culture leads an effort to win the information war.

Europe