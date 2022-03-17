A lead sarcophagus is found during fire restoration Notre Dame Cathedral

Researchers believe the sarcophagus could date back to the 14th century. They don't know who's inside, but it was probably someone important at the time — likely a senior dignitary.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is still being reconstructed after a devastating fire in 2019. In the process, archaeologists have made a fascinating find - a lead sarcophagus. They believe it could date back to the 14th century. Researchers don't know who's inside quite yet, but they were probably someone important at the time, likely a senior dignitary. It makes me wonder what other secrets lie beneath the cathedral waiting to be discovered. It's MORNING EDITION.

