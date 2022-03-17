One year later, the Atlanta spa shootings; plus, tech on TV

It's been one year since the Atlanta-area spa shootings that claimed eight lives, six of whom were Asian women. Guest host Elise Hu reflects on the event with Nicole Chung, author of the memoir All You Can Ever Know and a contributing writer for The Atlantic. They discuss their own experiences and the unprecedented violence that Asian Americans—especially Asian American women—are facing.



Plus, are tech TV shows about failures and scams a worthy critique or part of the problem? Elise and Nitasha Tiku, tech culture writer for the Washington Post, discuss the latest TV adaptations of tech scandals: WeCrashed, Super Pumped, and The Dropout. Then, a game of 'Who Said That?' with Nitasha's friend and colleague Heather Kelly.

