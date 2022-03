Mariupol theater rescue continues as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its 4th week Rescue efforts continue at the Mariupol theater that was bombed and American officials said a U.S. citizen has been killed in Ukraine.

Europe Mariupol theater rescue continues as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its 4th week Mariupol theater rescue continues as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its 4th week Listen · 4:09 4:09 Rescue efforts continue at the Mariupol theater that was bombed and American officials said a U.S. citizen has been killed in Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor