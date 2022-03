'The Bond King' details the rise and fall of notorious financial investor Bill Gross NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Mary Childs, one of the hosts of NPR's Planet Money, about her new book The Bond King, which tells the story of a notorious financial investor.

Author Interviews 'The Bond King' details the rise and fall of notorious financial investor Bill Gross 'The Bond King' details the rise and fall of notorious financial investor Bill Gross Listen · 8:16 8:16 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Mary Childs, one of the hosts of NPR's Planet Money, about her new book The Bond King, which tells the story of a notorious financial investor. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor