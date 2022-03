Review: 'The Outfit' is tailor-made to keep audiences guessing Though the new thriller The Outfit is set in a tailor's shop in 1950s Chicago, it's not about the outfits he makes — but about an underworld consortium his gangster customers hope to join.

