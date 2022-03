How the pandemic housing market spurred buyer's remorse across America Working from home, low interest rates and coming of home buying age have pushed millennials into the housing market. What were some of the pitfalls and who was left out of home buying altogether?

Economy How the pandemic housing market spurred buyer's remorse across America How the pandemic housing market spurred buyer's remorse across America Audio will be available later today. Working from home, low interest rates and coming of home buying age have pushed millennials into the housing market. What were some of the pitfalls and who was left out of home buying altogether? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor