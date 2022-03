President Biden's virtually met with Irish prime minister for St. Patrick's Day The president is taking a moment for a brief bit of joy to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the traditional White House way. Expect him to quote the Irish poets and of course Grandpa Finnegan.

Politics President Biden's virtually met with Irish prime minister for St. Patrick's Day President Biden's virtually met with Irish prime minister for St. Patrick's Day Audio will be available later today. The president is taking a moment for a brief bit of joy to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the traditional White House way. Expect him to quote the Irish poets and of course Grandpa Finnegan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor