How an Apple privacy update changed Facebook and upended a dog ramp company : Planet Money What a business that makes ramps for wiener dogs teaches us about the massive power of tech giants. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.

Planet Money

Jacob Goldstein

Enlarge this image
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24: Rowdy, the skateboarding Dachsund, demonstrates her skateboarding skills today while taping a segment for Pawsitive Impact, Amazon Pets and Treasure Truck's First-Ever Virtual Livestream to Celebrate National Dog Day and Pawsitive Impact at Zuma Beach on August 24, 2020 in Malibu, California.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Note: Today's show is adapted from What's Your Problem, a new podcast hosted by Jacob Goldstein.

In some ways, giant tech companies have made it easier than ever to start a small business. But sometimes a tech giant tech company can make a tiny tweak that messes up thousands of small businesses.

Perfect example: The story of Ramon van Meer. He runs a company that sells ramps that help wiener dogs get up and down off the couch. For years, his company reached its niche audience through targeted Facebook ads. Then Apple changed the privacy settings on the iPhone, and suddenly those Facebook ads stopped working.

Today on the show: How tech giants both enable, and sometimes really mess up, small businesses.

Editor's note: Meta pays NPR to license NPR content. And Apple is among NPR's financial supporters.

Music: "Could Be" "Benin Bop" and "The Funk Yard."

