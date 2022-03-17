Tech giants and tiny dogs

Enlarge this image Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Note: Today's show is adapted from What's Your Problem, a new podcast hosted by Jacob Goldstein.

In some ways, giant tech companies have made it easier than ever to start a small business. But sometimes a tech giant tech company can make a tiny tweak that messes up thousands of small businesses.

Perfect example: The story of Ramon van Meer. He runs a company that sells ramps that help wiener dogs get up and down off the couch. For years, his company reached its niche audience through targeted Facebook ads. Then Apple changed the privacy settings on the iPhone, and suddenly those Facebook ads stopped working.

Today on the show: How tech giants both enable, and sometimes really mess up, small businesses.

Editor's note: Meta pays NPR to license NPR content. And Apple is among NPR's financial supporters.

Music: "Could Be" "Benin Bop" and "The Funk Yard."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify; and NPR One.

Want economics stories from the comfort of home? Subscribe to Planet Money's weekly newsletter.