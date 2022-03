Remembering William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News' and 'The Big Chill' Hurt, who died March 13, won an Oscar for his performance as a drag queen sharing a prison cell with a political dissident in the 1985 film Kiss of the Spider Woman. Originally broadcast in 2010.

