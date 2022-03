News brief: Biden-Xi talks, missiles strike within Lviv city limits, Moderna booster President Biden will talk to China's president about the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia strikes targets in western Ukraine. Moderna is asking the FDA to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine.

