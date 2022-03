Ukrainians doctors don't interrupt surgery when they hear air raid sirens NPR's Leila Fadel visits a hospital in the western city of Lviv in Ukraine that treats cancer patients to see how Russia's war has affected treatments for some of country's sickest people.

Europe Ukrainians doctors don't interrupt surgery when they hear air raid sirens Ukrainians doctors don't interrupt surgery when they hear air raid sirens Listen · 4:36 4:36 NPR's Leila Fadel visits a hospital in the western city of Lviv in Ukraine that treats cancer patients to see how Russia's war has affected treatments for some of country's sickest people. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor