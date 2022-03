The threat of nuclear war hangs over the Russia-Ukraine crisis NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Slate's Fred Kaplan, author of The Bomb: Presidents Generals and the Secret History of Nuclear War, about whether Russia might use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.

