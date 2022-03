The Artemis Moon mission moves NASA into new era of space exploration The megarocket that will take NASA's Artemis 1 mission to space is being moved to the launchpad. It's the first step in the Artemis program's goal to take humans back to the moon.

Space The Artemis Moon mission moves NASA into new era of space exploration The Artemis Moon mission moves NASA into new era of space exploration Audio will be available later today. The megarocket that will take NASA's Artemis 1 mission to space is being moved to the launchpad. It's the first step in the Artemis program's goal to take humans back to the moon. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor