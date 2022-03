Netflix is testing out a plan that has some customers miffed The streaming giant says it's looking to crack down on password sharing. Subscribers who share account info outside their households may get hit with a fee. It's called the "Extra Member" price.

Television Netflix is testing out a plan that has some customers miffed Netflix is testing out a plan that has some customers miffed Listen · 0:28 0:28 The streaming giant says it's looking to crack down on password sharing. Subscribers who share account info outside their households may get hit with a fee. It's called the "Extra Member" price. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor