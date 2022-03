The days of borrowing money for next to nothing are coming to an end The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates for the first time since 2018. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to William Spriggs, chief economist to the AFL-CIO.

Economy The days of borrowing money for next to nothing are coming to an end The days of borrowing money for next to nothing are coming to an end Audio will be available later today. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates for the first time since 2018. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to William Spriggs, chief economist to the AFL-CIO. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor