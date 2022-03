Russian missiles launched from the Black Sea strike within Lviv city limits Russia conducted a missile strike on an aviation repair building in Lviv, Ukraine. It's the first attack within Lviv city limits since the war began.

Europe Russian missiles launched from the Black Sea strike within Lviv city limits Russian missiles launched from the Black Sea strike within Lviv city limits Listen · 3:15 3:15 Russia conducted a missile strike on an aviation repair building in Lviv, Ukraine. It's the first attack within Lviv city limits since the war began. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor