The Best of Car Talk #2223: Everything's Bigger in Texas #2223: Everything's Bigger in Texas Listen · 34:42 34:42 Melissa from Roseville, Texas has a car on it's last legs. Her mother has kindly offered to sell Melissa her Pontiac Grand Am, but Melissa's husband, 'Tex' -he of the Nissan Pickup with multiple roadkills to its name- won't have it. "Too small", says Tex. Can the boys settle this Texas-sized marital dispute? Check it out along with more calls and a new puzzler on this episode of the Best of Car Talk!