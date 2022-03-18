News Roundup for March 18, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress in a special session this week, asking the United States to send more aid to his country as they continue to fight off Russian invaders.

Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a resolution urging President Joe Biden to facilitate the transfer of fighter jets and defense systems to Ukraine.

The White House announced that it will have to wind down a program that pays to test, treat, and vaccinate uninsured people amid the pandemic. The administration says it's run out of money for the program, which Congress failed to include in its funding package being signed into law soon.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday in an interview with NBC News, that World War III "may have already started,"

The Russian government continues to arrest people protesting against the country's invasion of Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin says "pro-Western Russians are scum, need to be removed from society."

China is attempting to reopen the city of Shenzhen after a lockdown due to a surge of COVID-19. Authorities enforced a "zero tolerance" policy and paused the lives of millions across the country.

