School bus routes may soon be cut or combined as the cost to refuel buses spikes Fluctuating fuel prices are hitting the school bus industry hard. Some districts lock in fuel prices for multiple years, and others pay as you go. There's pain and uncertainty all around.

Education School bus routes may soon be cut or combined as the cost to refuel buses spikes School bus routes may soon be cut or combined as the cost to refuel buses spikes Listen · 3:27 3:27 Fluctuating fuel prices are hitting the school bus industry hard. Some districts lock in fuel prices for multiple years, and others pay as you go. There's pain and uncertainty all around. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor