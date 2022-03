How much influence do Russian oligarchs really have on Putin? Sanctions imposed on Russia have targeted some of its wealthiest individuals, its oligarchs, for their ties to President Vladimir Putin. In reality, this group has varying degrees of influence.

How much influence do Russian oligarchs really have on Putin? Sanctions imposed on Russia have targeted some of its wealthiest individuals, its oligarchs, for their ties to President Vladimir Putin. In reality, this group has varying degrees of influence.