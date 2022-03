Legendary Di Fara Pizza owner Domenico 'Dom' Demarco dies at age 85 Pizza makers in New York are remembering Domenico "Dom" Demarco, the founder of the beloved Brooklyn pizzeria Di Fara, who has died at the age of 85.

Obituaries Legendary Di Fara Pizza owner Domenico 'Dom' Demarco dies at age 85 Legendary Di Fara Pizza owner Domenico 'Dom' Demarco dies at age 85 Listen · 2:27 2:27 Pizza makers in New York are remembering Domenico "Dom" Demarco, the founder of the beloved Brooklyn pizzeria Di Fara, who has died at the age of 85. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor