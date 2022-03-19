Accessibility links
Zazie Beetz plays Not My Job on NPR's 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Zazie Beetz earned an Emmy nomination for her role in Atlanta, one of the most celebrated shows of the 2010s. We invite her on to answer questions about the sassy beats of drummer Charlie Watts.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

'Wait Wait' for March 19, 2022: With Not My Job guest Zazie Beetz

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

'Wait Wait' for March 19, 2022: With Not My Job guest Zazie Beetz

Listen · 44:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1087622803/1087713966" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Zazie Beetz and panelists Roy Blount Jr., Helen Hong and Mo Rocca. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Zazie Beetz in Salt Lake City, Utah
Enlarge this image
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
Zazie Beetz in Salt Lake City, Utah
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Who's Bill This Time
Chaos on the Clock; Shrinkage In The News; and A Hotel In A Galaxy Far Far Away

Panel Questions
Bring Your Own Mug

Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about someone insisting that something funny is actually very serious ... only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask Zazie Beetz about Charlie Watts' Sassy Beats
One of the stars of Atlanta, Zazie Beetz, plays our game called "Zazie Beetz, meet Sassy Beats!" Three stories about Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts.

Panel Questions
Dinner Party Foul; Locally Sourced and Squished Meals

Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Pasta Disasta; Kitchen Mistakes Made Good; and Manly Moves.

Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions
With rampant Shrinkflation, our panelists predict what will be the next thing we notice is getting smaller.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!