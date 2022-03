Ukrainian women are volunteering to fight — and history shows they always have Ukraine's military has been inundated with volunteers. That includes women, who are not required as men are to stay and fight the Russian invasion.

Europe Ukrainian women are volunteering to fight — and history shows they always have Ukrainian women are volunteering to fight — and history shows they always have Listen · 4:59 4:59 Ukraine's military has been inundated with volunteers. That includes women, who are not required as men are to stay and fight the Russian invasion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor