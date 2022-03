If you can't beat an infestation of purple sea urchins, might as well ... eat them? What to do with the purple sea urchins gobbling up the California coastline? Scott Simon talks with biologist Doug Bush of the Cultured Abalone Farm in Goleta, Calif., about turning them into food.

