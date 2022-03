Former Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure describes destruction in Kyiv Scott Simon speaks with Volodymyr Omelyan, Ukraine's former Minister of Infrastructure, about the current situation in Kyiv.

Europe Former Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure describes destruction in Kyiv Former Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure describes destruction in Kyiv Listen · 6:15 6:15 Scott Simon speaks with Volodymyr Omelyan, Ukraine's former Minister of Infrastructure, about the current situation in Kyiv. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor