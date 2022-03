Biden warns Xi Jinping of consequences toward China if it continues Russian support President Biden had a long video call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, warning against supporting Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Asia Biden warns Xi Jinping of consequences toward China if it continues Russian support Biden warns Xi Jinping of consequences toward China if it continues Russian support Listen · 4:20 4:20 President Biden had a long video call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, warning against supporting Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor