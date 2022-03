Switzerland joins sanctions against Russia, but claims it remains legally neutral Switzerland has joined the international sanctions against Russia, but its leaders say the country is not abandoning its tradition of neutrality.

Europe Switzerland joins sanctions against Russia, but claims it remains legally neutral Switzerland joins sanctions against Russia, but claims it remains legally neutral Listen · 3:39 3:39 Switzerland has joined the international sanctions against Russia, but its leaders say the country is not abandoning its tradition of neutrality. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor