Permanent daylight saving time could have health downsides Scott Simon talks to Dr. Karin Johnson of the Baystate Regional Sleep Medicine Program about the health downsides of switching to daylight saving time, as Congress considers the issue.

Health Permanent daylight saving time could have health downsides Permanent daylight saving time could have health downsides Listen · 3:55 3:55 Scott Simon talks to Dr. Karin Johnson of the Baystate Regional Sleep Medicine Program about the health downsides of switching to daylight saving time, as Congress considers the issue. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor