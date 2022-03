Ukrainian civilians mourn their daily lives lost to war Ukrainians are mourning the everyday aspects of life that they've lost to the war. Dreams have been extinguished or postponed, and daily routines upended. All of that takes a toll on mental health.

Europe Ukrainian civilians mourn their daily lives lost to war Ukrainian civilians mourn their daily lives lost to war Listen · 3:39 3:39 Ukrainians are mourning the everyday aspects of life that they've lost to the war. Dreams have been extinguished or postponed, and daily routines upended. All of that takes a toll on mental health. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor