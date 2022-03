Zelenskyy says Mariupol will be remembered as one of modern warfare's ugliest sieges The latest news from Ukraine, including the bombing of an Mairupol art school where civilians were taking cover, and allegations that Russians are taking Ukrainians over the border by force.

Europe Zelenskyy says Mariupol will be remembered as one of modern warfare's ugliest sieges Zelenskyy says Mariupol will be remembered as one of modern warfare's ugliest sieges Listen · 6:24 6:24 The latest news from Ukraine, including the bombing of an Mairupol art school where civilians were taking cover, and allegations that Russians are taking Ukrainians over the border by force. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor