Europe Russian citizens continue to protest war with Ukraine despite threat of punishment Russian citizens continue to protest war with Ukraine despite threat of punishment Listen · 5:33 5:33 Elissa Nadworny speaks with Leonid Drabkin of the Russian human rights media project OVD-Info, about how Russian citizens are continuing to protest the war despite the threat of punishment.