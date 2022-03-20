News Roundup for March 25, 2022

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson concluded a week of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, facing aggressive questioning by GOP lawmakers regarding her past as a public defender and her sentencing in child porn cases. A confirmation vote could come as early as Monday.

President Joe Biden traveled to Brussels for emergency talks with NATO leaders. The White House announced plans for additional sanctions, and will open the U.S. to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Biden's administration said it won't have enough money to fund fourth shots of a COVID-19 vaccine for Americans, as the BA.2 variant, a subvariant of omicron, comprises more than 30% of recent COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have kept Russian troops out of Kyiv this week, according to defense officials. Hundreds of miles away in Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that more than 100,000 Ukrainians are trapped, facing a devastating attack by Russian forces.

After receiving a sentence of more than nine years in prison, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny released a statement calling on his supporters to take action against President Vladimir Putin's regime of "war criminals."

The Taliban suddenly reversed its decision to open high schools for girls, just days after announcing plans to reopen all schools — including girls' high schools.

Anita Kumar, Shane Harris, and Sheryl Gay Stolberg join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

David Rennie, Indira Lakshmanan, and David Lawler join us for the international portion of the News Roundup.

