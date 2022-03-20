Accessibility links
Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection

Law

Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized with an infection, Supreme Court says

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday, after experiencing "flu-like symptoms," the court said in a statement.

Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday, after experiencing "flu-like symptoms," the court said in a statement.

Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, 73, has been hospitalized with an infection since Friday and is expected to be released within the next couple of days, according to the court.

Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing "flu-like symptoms," the Supreme Court said in a statement on Sunday evening.

"He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics. His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two," read the court's statement.

During his absence from Supreme Court proceedings, Justice Thomas will remain involved in the "consideration and discussion" of cases based on written materials and recordings of the oral arguments, the court said. The justices will hear oral arguments Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thomas is one of the conservative stalwarts on the high court and has served for over 30 years, longer than any other current justice.

The court did not say why it waited two days to reveal the news. As NPR's Nina Totenberg has reported, the health of Supreme Court justices is often cloaked in mystery.