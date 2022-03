COVID-19 cases are rising in the U.K. Is the new wave headed to the U.S.? The omicron outbreak has slowed dramatically in the U.S. But cases are rising in Britain due to an omicron subvariant. There are signs the U.S. could also see a bump in cases in the coming weeks.

