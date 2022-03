A man walking on a beach in southwestern England finds a message in a bottle The handwritten letter, dated June 2001, was written by a six-year-old girl named Anna, on a family vacation in the Bahamas. The message, written in crayon, read: "Please don't pollute. Thank you."

A man walking on a beach in southwestern England finds a message in a bottle The handwritten letter, dated June 2001, was written by a six-year-old girl named Anna, on a family vacation in the Bahamas. The message, written in crayon, read: "Please don't pollute. Thank you."