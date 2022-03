Ukranian officials say Russia bombed a theater and art school in Mariupol NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Petro Andrushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, who says civilians in bomb shelters are running out of food.

Europe Ukranian officials say Russia bombed a theater and art school in Mariupol Ukranian officials say Russia bombed a theater and art school in Mariupol Listen · 4:39 4:39 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Petro Andrushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, who says civilians in bomb shelters are running out of food. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor