The Best of Car Talk #2224: Breaking the Curse #2224: Breaking the Curse Listen · 37:14 37:14 Jill from California has a dilemma. Her family's habit is to drive their cars into the ground -past the point of usefulness(do not pass 'Go', do not collect $200). But Jill is having thoughts of selling her '82 Landcruiser, while it's still running ok. Should she dare attempt to break the family car curse and actually sell this car while it still runs? What will the neighbors say? Find out what Tom and Ray say to Jill and the rest of the callers on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.