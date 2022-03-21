Great Value Pancake & Waffle mix is recalled due to possible cable fragments

A single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix is being recalled after fragments of a cable used in the processing line were found in some products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a notice.

The recall stems from "potential foreign material contamination," said Continental Mills, the manufacturer.

The mix is sold at Walmart stores, and the affected product was distributed nationwide, according to the recall notice posted to the FDA's website.

"No contaminated product has been reported by consumers to date. No injuries have been reported to date," according to the notice.

Affected products have the UPC 078742370828, lot code KX2063, and a best by date of 09/01/2023.

If you find you do have this particular product in your cupboard, either throw it away or return it to the store for a replacement or refund.