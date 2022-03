Ukrainian officials refuse to surrender Mariupol to Russian forces Russian forces have shown few signs of advancing but are still actively destroying Ukraine. In the southern city of Mariupol, bombs targeted a school which was sheltering about 400 displaced people.

