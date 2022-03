Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson are underway Confirmation hearings opened Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court. She's the first Black woman nominated for the nation's highest court.

