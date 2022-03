A Slovak man wanted to take donations to Ukraine. He ended up leading a convoy of aid Alarmed by the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia's invasion, an economist in Slovakia gathered food and clothes from friends — and found himself leading a convoy carrying tons of aid into Ukraine.

Alarmed by the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia's invasion, an economist in Slovakia gathered food and clothes from friends — and found himself leading a convoy carrying tons of aid into Ukraine.