China Eastern Airlines jet carrying 132 people crashes in mountains A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote, mountainous region of China Monday. There do not appear to be any survivors. Investigators are on their way to the scene.

Asia China Eastern Airlines jet carrying 132 people crashes in mountains China Eastern Airlines jet carrying 132 people crashes in mountains Audio will be available later today. A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote, mountainous region of China Monday. There do not appear to be any survivors. Investigators are on their way to the scene. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor