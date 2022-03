Oregon has millions of dollars for addiction rehab programs, but not enough employees The state of Oregon is channeling millions of dollars into addiction recovery programs due to a law that passed in 2020. But the state is having trouble finding the workforce to fill these jobs.

Health Oregon has millions of dollars for addiction rehab programs, but not enough employees Oregon has millions of dollars for addiction rehab programs, but not enough employees Listen · 4:21 4:21 The state of Oregon is channeling millions of dollars into addiction recovery programs due to a law that passed in 2020. But the state is having trouble finding the workforce to fill these jobs. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor