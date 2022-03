Many Ukrainian civilians are struggling with rapidly deteriorating conditions In the past month, 10 million Ukrainians have fled the country to get as far from Russia's bombardment as possible. We hear the stories of some of that people that have stayed behind.

Europe Many Ukrainian civilians are struggling with rapidly deteriorating conditions Many Ukrainian civilians are struggling with rapidly deteriorating conditions Listen · 3:59 3:59 In the past month, 10 million Ukrainians have fled the country to get as far from Russia's bombardment as possible. We hear the stories of some of that people that have stayed behind. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor